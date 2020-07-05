All apartments in Fort Worth
3009 Honeysuckle Ave.

3009 Honeysuckle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Honeysuckle Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
3009 Honeysuckle Ave. Available 11/15/19 3009 Honeysuckle Ave., Ft. Worth (N-Riverside) - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the North Riverside neighborhood that has been completely remodeled with new paint inside & out, refinished original hardwood floors, newly tiled bathroom, and all new hardware & fixtures. The house has Central Heat & AC, washer & fryer connections, two storage sheds in the back yard, covered parking, and comes with a new stove.
Please check out all of our available properties at http://www.enrentaprops.com/vacancies/

(RLNE2666626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. have any available units?
3009 Honeysuckle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. have?
Some of 3009 Honeysuckle Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Honeysuckle Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. offers parking.
Does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. have a pool?
No, 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Honeysuckle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

