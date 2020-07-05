Amenities

3009 Honeysuckle Ave. Available 11/15/19 3009 Honeysuckle Ave., Ft. Worth (N-Riverside) - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in the North Riverside neighborhood that has been completely remodeled with new paint inside & out, refinished original hardwood floors, newly tiled bathroom, and all new hardware & fixtures. The house has Central Heat & AC, washer & fryer connections, two storage sheds in the back yard, covered parking, and comes with a new stove.

