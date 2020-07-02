All apartments in Fort Worth
3006 Mt Vernon Ave 2
3006 Mt Vernon Ave 2

3006 Mount Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3006 Mount Vernon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76103
West Meadowbrook

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sycamore Creek Apartments - Property Id: 191595

Living THE Dream. Beautiful - 1 Bed 1 Bath apartments in Fort Worth. Lots of natural light. Bright refreshing. Nicest 1 bed in Fort Worth. Up & coming area close to downtown Fort Worth. Completely updated. Austin style meets Chip & Joanna Gaines Magnolia style. CALL NOW! Near medical district - 287. Credit and criminal background check. NEW KITCHENS! Cabinets! Appliances-gas ranges, microwaves, fridges. Stylish Island, Granite counter tops, faucets, LED lighting . Unlimited HOT water-tank less water heaters. NEW BATHS/SHOWERS Beautiful tile, vanities, counter tops, faucets mirrors. tubs, toilets, flooring. Bedrooms Living Rooms. New windows, floors, two tone paint, cedar accent beams, Ceiling fans, door handles & locks. Go home and enjoy your life the way it should be. CALL TO SCHEDULE. Off Lancaster Ave Fort Worth. See the photos.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191595
Property Id 191595

(RLNE5405674)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

