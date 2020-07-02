3006 Mt Vernon Ave 2

Amenities
Sycamore Creek Apartments - Property Id: 191595
Living THE Dream. Beautiful - 1 Bed 1 Bath apartments in Fort Worth. Lots of natural light. Bright refreshing. Nicest 1 bed in Fort Worth. Up & coming area close to downtown Fort Worth. Completely updated. Austin style meets Chip & Joanna Gaines Magnolia style. CALL NOW! Near medical district - 287. Credit and criminal background check. NEW KITCHENS! Cabinets! Appliances-gas ranges, microwaves, fridges. Stylish Island, Granite counter tops, faucets, LED lighting . Unlimited HOT water-tank less water heaters. NEW BATHS/SHOWERS Beautiful tile, vanities, counter tops, faucets mirrors. tubs, toilets, flooring. Bedrooms Living Rooms. New windows, floors, two tone paint, cedar accent beams, Ceiling fans, door handles & locks. Go home and enjoy your life the way it should be. CALL TO SCHEDULE. Off Lancaster Ave Fort Worth. See the photos.
