Last updated April 8 2020 at 3:08 AM

3005 Waterfalls Drive

3005 Waterfall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3005 Waterfall Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Valley Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
new construction
Only had one tenant so far for last 4 years after new construction, very well maintained home 4-2-2 with ample luxury features and energy star rating! Magnificent kitchen looking into the spacious family room with crown molding, contemporary 42in cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, Master retreat with custom vanity, royal jetted tub, inset ceiling, huge walk in closet, and upgraded hardware. Conveniently located near highway, shopping and dinning area, close to DFW airport. Has community swimming pool and playgrounds, a very organized HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 Waterfalls Drive have any available units?
3005 Waterfalls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 Waterfalls Drive have?
Some of 3005 Waterfalls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 Waterfalls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3005 Waterfalls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 Waterfalls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3005 Waterfalls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3005 Waterfalls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3005 Waterfalls Drive offers parking.
Does 3005 Waterfalls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3005 Waterfalls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 Waterfalls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3005 Waterfalls Drive has a pool.
Does 3005 Waterfalls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3005 Waterfalls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 Waterfalls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 Waterfalls Drive has units with dishwashers.

