3000 S Jennings

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Huge 2nd floor Duplex flooded with natural light from the large windows on every wall. Completely renovated 2017-2019 including foundation, wiring, plumbing, roof, HVAC , kitchen and bathrooms. Original hardwoods have been refinished and new tile in bathrooms and game-flex room. This home has 3 living areas that could be used in a variety of ways. 1 side would make a great mother in law area that ajoins the other side with

a walk through laundry area. Enter from the large covered front porch or another staircase on the bowie st. entrance. Convenient to medical center, Magnolia St. restaurants and TCU. Daggett elem, Paschall HS

3002 Downstairs unit also for rent or sale. 50% OFF SEPT RENT FOR APPROVED LEASE