All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 3000 S Jennings.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
3000 S Jennings
Last updated September 22 2019 at 6:32 PM

3000 S Jennings

3000 South Jennings Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3000 South Jennings Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Huge 2nd floor Duplex flooded with natural light from the large windows on every wall. Completely renovated 2017-2019 including foundation, wiring, plumbing, roof, HVAC , kitchen and bathrooms. Original hardwoods have been refinished and new tile in bathrooms and game-flex room. This home has 3 living areas that could be used in a variety of ways. 1 side would make a great mother in law area that ajoins the other side with
a walk through laundry area. Enter from the large covered front porch or another staircase on the bowie st. entrance. Convenient to medical center, Magnolia St. restaurants and TCU. Daggett elem, Paschall HS
3002 Downstairs unit also for rent or sale. 50% OFF SEPT RENT FOR APPROVED LEASE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 S Jennings have any available units?
3000 S Jennings doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 S Jennings have?
Some of 3000 S Jennings's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 S Jennings currently offering any rent specials?
3000 S Jennings is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 S Jennings pet-friendly?
No, 3000 S Jennings is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 3000 S Jennings offer parking?
Yes, 3000 S Jennings offers parking.
Does 3000 S Jennings have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3000 S Jennings offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 S Jennings have a pool?
No, 3000 S Jennings does not have a pool.
Does 3000 S Jennings have accessible units?
No, 3000 S Jennings does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 S Jennings have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 S Jennings has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Broadstone on 5th
500 Energy Way
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Monarch Medical District
1108 7th Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Magnolia Park Apartments
2901 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University