Last updated April 24 2019 at 5:39 PM

2933 Bourbon St

2933 Bourbon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2933 Bourbon Street, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
fireplace
This a beauty that you will want to call home. A open entryway leads to you an spacious formal living and dinning area. You will continue your journey to find an amazing kitchen any chef would love. Granite countertops compliment the center island and abundance of cabinets. A well place dinning area is adjacent to a lovely den complete with a tiled fireplace and perfect for family time. The oversized master bedroom is a dream and has an on-suite with double sinks, huge walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. A split floorplan design has two additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room on the opposite side of the home. An oasis of a backyard lined with pavers, patio and beautiful flowers just in time for summer cookouts completes this gem. Rental rate includes electric. This is a must see. Contact Aleshia Butler with Renters Warehouse at 817-298-7457 or visit our website at www.renterswarehouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2933 Bourbon St have any available units?
2933 Bourbon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2933 Bourbon St have?
Some of 2933 Bourbon St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2933 Bourbon St currently offering any rent specials?
2933 Bourbon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2933 Bourbon St pet-friendly?
No, 2933 Bourbon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2933 Bourbon St offer parking?
No, 2933 Bourbon St does not offer parking.
Does 2933 Bourbon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2933 Bourbon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2933 Bourbon St have a pool?
No, 2933 Bourbon St does not have a pool.
Does 2933 Bourbon St have accessible units?
No, 2933 Bourbon St does not have accessible units.
Does 2933 Bourbon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2933 Bourbon St does not have units with dishwashers.

