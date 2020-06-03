2933 Bourbon St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

This a beauty that you will want to call home. A open entryway leads to you an spacious formal living and dinning area. You will continue your journey to find an amazing kitchen any chef would love. Granite countertops compliment the center island and abundance of cabinets. A well place dinning area is adjacent to a lovely den complete with a tiled fireplace and perfect for family time. The oversized master bedroom is a dream and has an on-suite with double sinks, huge walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. A split floorplan design has two additional bedrooms, bathroom and laundry room on the opposite side of the home. An oasis of a backyard lined with pavers, patio and beautiful flowers just in time for summer cookouts completes this gem. Rental rate includes electric. This is a must see. Contact Aleshia Butler with Renters Warehouse at 817-298-7457 or visit our website at www.renterswarehouse.com