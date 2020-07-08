All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:11 AM

2932 Haynie Street

2932 Haynie Street · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Haynie Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Must See!!! This 1930s completely renovated house in historic Handley has been converted from top to bottom!!! This 3 bed 2 bath is approximately 1500 sqft. The kitchen includes granite countertops and brand appliances (refrigerator, stove oven, disposal, vent are not shown in the pictures). The beautiful open floor plan utilizes laminate hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Located across the street from McClung middle school. The quadruplex has a huge private parking lot and separate entries for each unit. Ideally located with easy access to I-820 and I-30, downtown Ft Worth, medical district, the Arlington entertainment area, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Haynie Street have any available units?
2932 Haynie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2932 Haynie Street have?
Some of 2932 Haynie Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Haynie Street currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Haynie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Haynie Street pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Haynie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2932 Haynie Street offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Haynie Street offers parking.
Does 2932 Haynie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Haynie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Haynie Street have a pool?
No, 2932 Haynie Street does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Haynie Street have accessible units?
No, 2932 Haynie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Haynie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2932 Haynie Street has units with dishwashers.

