2932 Haynie Street

A Must See!!! This 1930s completely renovated house in historic Handley has been converted from top to bottom!!! This 3 bed 2 bath is approximately 1500 sqft. The kitchen includes granite countertops and brand appliances (refrigerator, stove oven, disposal, vent are not shown in the pictures). The beautiful open floor plan utilizes laminate hardwood floors throughout the entire house. Located across the street from McClung middle school. The quadruplex has a huge private parking lot and separate entries for each unit. Ideally located with easy access to I-820 and I-30, downtown Ft Worth, medical district, the Arlington entertainment area, Six Flags, Hurricane Harbor, AT&T Stadium and Texas Live.