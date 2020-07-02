All apartments in Fort Worth
2924 May Street
2924 May Street

2924 May Street · No Longer Available
Location

2924 May Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Jennings-May St.louis

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely restored historical Craftsman home in Hemphill Heights, fresh off of a complete historical restoration. Very nicely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 living areas and a dining room.Kitchen boasts new appliance including a gas range and new granite. 2 Masters one upstairs and one downstairs with generous closet space. Brand new roof,mechanical, plumbing and electric. Hardwood floors throughout. Brand new bathrooms with frameless glass showers. Very large yard great for kickball and entertaining. OVERSIZED GARAGE!!!!. Beautiful Inside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2924 May Street have any available units?
2924 May Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2924 May Street have?
Some of 2924 May Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2924 May Street currently offering any rent specials?
2924 May Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2924 May Street pet-friendly?
No, 2924 May Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2924 May Street offer parking?
Yes, 2924 May Street offers parking.
Does 2924 May Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2924 May Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2924 May Street have a pool?
No, 2924 May Street does not have a pool.
Does 2924 May Street have accessible units?
No, 2924 May Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2924 May Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2924 May Street has units with dishwashers.

