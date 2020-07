Amenities

patio / balcony oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

CHARMING Three bedroom, two bathroom home in North Ridglea! Pretty arches throughout. Nice sized kitchen with large island, Mexican tile counter tops and windows overlooking the enormous backyard which is perfect for entertaining. HUGE Master Suite with private bathroom. Two living areas. Close to schools, shopping and entertainment, and has easy access to freeway and downtown. Call now to schedule a tour of this charming home.