Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

2909 Rosen Ave - ASK ABOUT OUR 1/2 PRICE MOVE-IN SPECIAL - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1,070 square foot home has been completely updated with new flooring and paint, updated kitchen and bathroom, and has central Heat & AC and washer & dryer connections. Located in the highly desirable North-side area of Ft. Worth close to downtown and the Stockyards.



(RLNE4640747)