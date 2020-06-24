2909 Peyton Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Stunning upgrades and modern features flood the design on this must see townhome with big city style. Nothing here is runof the mill! The open living space features a floor to ceiling faux brick wall, a custom open kitchen with mirrored tilebacksplash, and designer tile floors make this feel LUXE. The upstairs loft area overlooks the extravagant living area and largewindows, and can be used as an office or cozy sitting area. Two large bedrooms and a laundry room complete the second story. Come envision yourself in this gorgeous home that fits so well with your busy lifestyle. Just minutes from downtown Ft.Worth and most hot DFW locations. Owner pays HOA. Showings start Monday Dec 30th.