2904 Watauga Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Tons of charm and appeal with this mid century springdale home. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout. Attractive neutral style window drapes throughout home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and subway tile back splash. Fridge is included. Stainless steel drop in range and dish washer. Double over. SS sink with disposal. 2 Living spaces include: front formal and rear living with brick fireplace. Tile floors in kitchen and both bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Detached one car garage with conjoining finished room that can be used as a workshop or for storage. Nice fenced and landscaped back yard provides good space for a pet to roam.