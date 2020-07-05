All apartments in Fort Worth
2904 Watauga Road

2904 Watauga Road · No Longer Available
Location

2904 Watauga Road, Fort Worth, TX 76111
Sylvan Heights West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tons of charm and appeal with this mid century springdale home. Stunning Hardwood floors throughout. Attractive neutral style window drapes throughout home. Kitchen features granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space, and subway tile back splash. Fridge is included. Stainless steel drop in range and dish washer. Double over. SS sink with disposal. 2 Living spaces include: front formal and rear living with brick fireplace. Tile floors in kitchen and both bathrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Detached one car garage with conjoining finished room that can be used as a workshop or for storage. Nice fenced and landscaped back yard provides good space for a pet to roam.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2904 Watauga Road have any available units?
2904 Watauga Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2904 Watauga Road have?
Some of 2904 Watauga Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Watauga Road currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Watauga Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Watauga Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Watauga Road is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Watauga Road offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Watauga Road offers parking.
Does 2904 Watauga Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Watauga Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Watauga Road have a pool?
No, 2904 Watauga Road does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Watauga Road have accessible units?
No, 2904 Watauga Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Watauga Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2904 Watauga Road has units with dishwashers.

