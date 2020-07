Amenities

Wood floors throughout the home have just been sanded and refinished. The kitchen tile has been replaced. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Need closets? Well this house has several. 2 of the bedrooms have 2 closets. there are 2 hall closets, an entry coat closet and an over sized pantry. Huge dining room for family gatherings or an extra space for an office. Great location - right off Hulen and I-20. Best of all - NEW windows throughout !