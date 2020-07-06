All apartments in Fort Worth
2856 Major Street

Location

2856 Major Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 Major Street have any available units?
2856 Major Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2856 Major Street currently offering any rent specials?
2856 Major Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 Major Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2856 Major Street is pet friendly.
Does 2856 Major Street offer parking?
No, 2856 Major Street does not offer parking.
Does 2856 Major Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2856 Major Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 Major Street have a pool?
No, 2856 Major Street does not have a pool.
Does 2856 Major Street have accessible units?
No, 2856 Major Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 Major Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2856 Major Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2856 Major Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2856 Major Street does not have units with air conditioning.

