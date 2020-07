Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available June 2021! A charming cottage-style house, this 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom property is within walking distance to TCU and has a spacious layout throughout! All major appliances are included (refrigerator, stove and oven, dishwasher, and washer-dryer connections). There's a screened in porch - patio area, a fully fenced-in backyard, and a detached 2-car garage perfect for your scooters! Pets are welcome!!