All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2840 Travis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2840 Travis Avenue
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:30 PM

2840 Travis Avenue

2840 Travis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2840 Travis Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
South Hemphill Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c189759043 ---- Newly renovated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is ready for move in! Large front porch and great size yard. New kitchen offers white cabinets with new countertops, refrigerator, and oven/stove. Large windows, family room, and closets for storage. Laundry hook ups in unit. As well as a great size dining room. Must see! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $400.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2840 Travis Avenue have any available units?
2840 Travis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2840 Travis Avenue have?
Some of 2840 Travis Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2840 Travis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2840 Travis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2840 Travis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2840 Travis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2840 Travis Avenue offer parking?
No, 2840 Travis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2840 Travis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2840 Travis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2840 Travis Avenue have a pool?
No, 2840 Travis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2840 Travis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2840 Travis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2840 Travis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2840 Travis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
City Parc at Keller
10501 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Summit at Landry Way
7412 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lake Pointe
6111 N Beach St
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University