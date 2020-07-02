2840 Travis Avenue

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c189759043 ---- Newly renovated 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home is ready for move in! Large front porch and great size yard. New kitchen offers white cabinets with new countertops, refrigerator, and oven/stove. Large windows, family room, and closets for storage. Laundry hook ups in unit. As well as a great size dining room. Must see! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $400.00 No Pets! Admin. Fee: $300