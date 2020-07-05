2829 Milam Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2.5/2 Appliances included - Nice brick home with crown molding throughout, gas fireplace, gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large bedrooms with walk in closets in two of the bedrooms. Large sunroom with half bath has toilet and urinal. Oversized patio great for entertaining. New wood fence. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Gated entryway. Oversized shower in master bedroom. Ceramic tile and laminate flooring. Carpet only in two bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Updated light fixtures. Split bedrooms. Must see. Requires 2 yrs rental and employment history with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. No evictions or broken leases. No violent crimes. No aggressive breed dogs. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com/vacancies.



