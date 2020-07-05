All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 1 2019 at 11:53 AM

2829 Milam Street

2829 Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

2829 Milam Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3/2.5/2 Appliances included - Nice brick home with crown molding throughout, gas fireplace, gas stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Large bedrooms with walk in closets in two of the bedrooms. Large sunroom with half bath has toilet and urinal. Oversized patio great for entertaining. New wood fence. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. Gated entryway. Oversized shower in master bedroom. Ceramic tile and laminate flooring. Carpet only in two bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout. Updated light fixtures. Split bedrooms. Must see. Requires 2 yrs rental and employment history with verifiable income of at least 3x's the amount of rent. No evictions or broken leases. No violent crimes. No aggressive breed dogs. Tenant to pay $20 monthly for preventative maintenance in addition to rent. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report. Apply online at c21allianceproperties.com/vacancies.

(RLNE4259931)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
