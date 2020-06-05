2813 Shasta Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home available for rent. Upgrades included new faux wood flooring in the living, dining, kitchen and baths with new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. This 3 Bedroom home is complete with a 2 car garage, fenced back yard and covered patio ready for outdoor fun! This home is minutes from shopping and schools.



***This is a pet friendly home with a $25 per month pet rent. Income must be 3 times the rent OR current 3 Bedroom Voucher. No felonies or eviction for 10 years.***