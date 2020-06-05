All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2813 Shasta Trail
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:47 PM

2813 Shasta Trail

2813 Shasta Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2813 Shasta Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Western Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently upgraded 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home available for rent. Upgrades included new faux wood flooring in the living, dining, kitchen and baths with new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. This 3 Bedroom home is complete with a 2 car garage, fenced back yard and covered patio ready for outdoor fun! This home is minutes from shopping and schools.

***This is a pet friendly home with a $25 per month pet rent. Income must be 3 times the rent OR current 3 Bedroom Voucher. No felonies or eviction for 10 years.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Shasta Trail have any available units?
2813 Shasta Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Shasta Trail have?
Some of 2813 Shasta Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Shasta Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Shasta Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Shasta Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2813 Shasta Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2813 Shasta Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Shasta Trail offers parking.
Does 2813 Shasta Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Shasta Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Shasta Trail have a pool?
No, 2813 Shasta Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2813 Shasta Trail have accessible units?
No, 2813 Shasta Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Shasta Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Shasta Trail has units with dishwashers.

