2808 Thorncreek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2808 Thorncreek Lane

2808 Thorncreek Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2808 Thorncreek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76177
Beechwood Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This home will be a MUST SEE, new carpet, new paint, and freshly cleaned! A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car located just minutes from the new Tanger outlets! Full yard maintenance included in monthly rent. New entertainment and food establishments coming to the area daily! The kitchen, living, and dining rooms all flow together in this open concept, well kept home. It includes a large backyard and patio perfect for entertaining. The neighborhood includes access to the community park and community pool. Tired of looking at other rentals that are dirty and unkept, look no further. Please ask me any questions, or to possibly see what your future could hold. REFRIGERATOR STAYS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Thorncreek Lane have any available units?
2808 Thorncreek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Thorncreek Lane have?
Some of 2808 Thorncreek Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Thorncreek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Thorncreek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Thorncreek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Thorncreek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2808 Thorncreek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Thorncreek Lane offers parking.
Does 2808 Thorncreek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Thorncreek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Thorncreek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2808 Thorncreek Lane has a pool.
Does 2808 Thorncreek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2808 Thorncreek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Thorncreek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2808 Thorncreek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

