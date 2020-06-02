2808 Thorncreek Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home will be a MUST SEE, new carpet, new paint, and freshly cleaned! A beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car located just minutes from the new Tanger outlets! Full yard maintenance included in monthly rent. New entertainment and food establishments coming to the area daily! The kitchen, living, and dining rooms all flow together in this open concept, well kept home. It includes a large backyard and patio perfect for entertaining. The neighborhood includes access to the community park and community pool. Tired of looking at other rentals that are dirty and unkept, look no further. Please ask me any questions, or to possibly see what your future could hold. REFRIGERATOR STAYS