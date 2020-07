Amenities

BOTH 2805 & 2807 ARE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE NOW, OR MAY, JUNE MOVE IN! TCU-area-Walk to Campus! 2805 is downstairs and 2807 is upstairs. Both units are 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Freshly Painted, Well Maintained, Updated Lighting Fixtures & Ceiling Fans, Stained Concrete Floors in bottom unit and engineered wood upstairs, Security System. Over-sized Bedrooms. Washer & Dryer & Refrigerator included. Yard maintenance included. SHORT TERM LEASE AVAILABLE AS WELL!