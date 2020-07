Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

UPDATED & REMODELED 2 Bed 1 bath property in Ryan Place of Fort Worth! Interior features refinished original hard wood floors. Formal dining area with original built ins. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range. FRIDGE INCLUDED! 2 sizable bedrooms with hard wood flooring. Updated Bathroom with Stand up shower. Large fenced back yard with open patio. This property is close to Magnolia Ave and the medical district. Close to schools, highways and local shopping.