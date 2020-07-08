2804 Merrimac Street - 1

Amenities
Located in the urban walkable neighborhood of Linwood and just a few minutes walk to countless restaurants, bars, and entertainment this beautifully maintained & energy efficient townhouse is not only close to the action but also features a private entry courtyard, large backyard, and patio space designed for relaxing and entertainment.
