Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

2804 Merrimac Street - 1

2804 Merrimac Street · No Longer Available
Location

2804 Merrimac Street, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located in the urban walkable neighborhood of Linwood and just a few minutes walk to countless restaurants, bars, and entertainment this beautifully maintained & energy efficient townhouse is not only close to the action but also features a private entry courtyard, large backyard, and patio space designed for relaxing and entertainment.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 have any available units?
2804 Merrimac Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 have?
Some of 2804 Merrimac Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2804 Merrimac Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2804 Merrimac Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

