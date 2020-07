Amenities

Beautiful home located on corner lot, in great neighborhood, offers amazing finishes throughout! Spacious and grand living room right as you enter, features a floor to ceiling brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a built in wet bar. Great space in the galley style kitchen to cook, with ample amounts of cabinet space. Gorgeous vinyl wood flooring, ceramic tile and plush carpet throughout. Nice backyard for entertaining, with private access to a walking trail.