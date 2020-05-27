All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2752 Lynx

2752 Lynx Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2752 Lynx Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Adorable single-story home on a quiet street in the Villages of Woodland Springs Subdivision. This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is open and airy with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Home feels very modern and is full of updates. Wood laminate flooring throughout the house, fresh paint. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, concrete counters, and large pantry. Nice bench off breakfast nook. Oversized master bedroom with shiplap wall and laminate wood flooring, and HUGE walk in closet. Mstr bath has stylish barn door entry, updated vanity, built in cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have walk in closets. Just down the street from 2 community pools. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2752 Lynx have any available units?
2752 Lynx doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2752 Lynx have?
Some of 2752 Lynx's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2752 Lynx currently offering any rent specials?
2752 Lynx is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2752 Lynx pet-friendly?
No, 2752 Lynx is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2752 Lynx offer parking?
No, 2752 Lynx does not offer parking.
Does 2752 Lynx have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2752 Lynx does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2752 Lynx have a pool?
Yes, 2752 Lynx has a pool.
Does 2752 Lynx have accessible units?
No, 2752 Lynx does not have accessible units.
Does 2752 Lynx have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2752 Lynx has units with dishwashers.

