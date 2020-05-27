Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Adorable single-story home on a quiet street in the Villages of Woodland Springs Subdivision. This 4 bedroom and 2 bath home is open and airy with vaulted ceilings and lots of natural light. Home feels very modern and is full of updates. Wood laminate flooring throughout the house, fresh paint. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances, concrete counters, and large pantry. Nice bench off breakfast nook. Oversized master bedroom with shiplap wall and laminate wood flooring, and HUGE walk in closet. Mstr bath has stylish barn door entry, updated vanity, built in cabinetry. Bedrooms 2 and 3 have walk in closets. Just down the street from 2 community pools. This is a must-see!