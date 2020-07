Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained home with many upgrades. Living area offers laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and cozy fireplace. Two dining areas with kitchen island and breakfast bar. Spacious guest bedrooms both with ceiling fans. Master offers see through fireplace to grand master bath which includes dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, and stand alone shower. Large backyard with open patio great for entertaining. Conveniently located to major highways, dining, and shopping. Must see!