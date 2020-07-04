All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:13 PM

2725 Lubbock Avenue

2725 Lubbock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2725 Lubbock Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE 2019 - 2020 - Walking distance to campus, open living concept, granite countertops, full bath for each student, and a complimentary monthly maid service. 1 to 1 parking for each student.

Open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Complimentary monthly maid service and lawn care is provided by the owner. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Parental guarantors are required.

(AMENITIES)
Laundry: In Unit
Parking: Off street
Storage: Yes
Cable Ready: Yes
Cooling: Central
Heating Type: Forced air
Appliances Included: Dishwasher, Freezer, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
Wired: Yes
Security System: Yes
Central Air Conditioning
Granite countertop
Heating system: Heat: forced air
Living room
New property
No Utilities included in rent
Stainless steel appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5341713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
2725 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2725 Lubbock Avenue have?
Some of 2725 Lubbock Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2725 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2725 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2725 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 2725 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2725 Lubbock Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 2725 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2725 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Lubbock Avenue has units with dishwashers.

