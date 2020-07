Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Move in Ready! Great floor plan with 4 good sized bedrooms, a study and a game room! Very functional kitchen has lot of cabinet space an island and is open to the large family room with a wall of windows overlooking the huge backyard. Wood floors, upgraded baseboards, covered patio, sprinkler system and a view you have to see to believe! Call to schedule your showing today!