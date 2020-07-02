All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:01 AM

2724 Ryan Place Drive

2724 Ryan Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Ryan Place Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOT ON CRAIGS LIST! Available for move in 8-20-19. 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom in Historic Ryan Place. Den could be 3rd bedroom! Beautifully updated kitchen, Granite countertops & Tile backsplash. Kitchen includes built-in dishwasher, disposal, stove and refrigerator. Open Living & Dining Area with beautiful hard wood floors. Working Fireplace accents the main living area. Hallway has cedar closet, lots of storage throughout. Seperate Utility Room with Dog door for easy access to backyard. Large crushed granite & grass backyard with privacy fence to alley. Has front porch & additional side patio. Attached 2 car garage with work bench and electrical connectivity. Low monthly utilities. Pets allowed with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 Ryan Place Drive have any available units?
2724 Ryan Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 Ryan Place Drive have?
Some of 2724 Ryan Place Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 Ryan Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2724 Ryan Place Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 Ryan Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2724 Ryan Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2724 Ryan Place Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2724 Ryan Place Drive offers parking.
Does 2724 Ryan Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 Ryan Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 Ryan Place Drive have a pool?
No, 2724 Ryan Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2724 Ryan Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 2724 Ryan Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 Ryan Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 Ryan Place Drive has units with dishwashers.

