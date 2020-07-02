2724 Ryan Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

NOT ON CRAIGS LIST! Available for move in 8-20-19. 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom in Historic Ryan Place. Den could be 3rd bedroom! Beautifully updated kitchen, Granite countertops & Tile backsplash. Kitchen includes built-in dishwasher, disposal, stove and refrigerator. Open Living & Dining Area with beautiful hard wood floors. Working Fireplace accents the main living area. Hallway has cedar closet, lots of storage throughout. Seperate Utility Room with Dog door for easy access to backyard. Large crushed granite & grass backyard with privacy fence to alley. Has front porch & additional side patio. Attached 2 car garage with work bench and electrical connectivity. Low monthly utilities. Pets allowed with deposit.