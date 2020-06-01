All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:13 PM

2718 Rustic Forest Road

2718 Rustic Forest Road · No Longer Available
Location

2718 Rustic Forest Road, Fort Worth, TX 76140
Alta Mesa East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute duplex boasts 2 bedroom, 1 bath has an open concept feel. It has tile throughout the living area, kitchen, dining room, and hallway. The bedrooms and bathrooms has vinyl plank. The home is located off of Wichita Street on the south side of Fort Worth. TCC South Campus, I35, I20, and other amenities are conveniently close.
Rental Terms: Rent: $965, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $965, Available 10/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road have any available units?
2718 Rustic Forest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2718 Rustic Forest Road currently offering any rent specials?
2718 Rustic Forest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 Rustic Forest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 Rustic Forest Road is pet friendly.
Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road offer parking?
No, 2718 Rustic Forest Road does not offer parking.
Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 Rustic Forest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road have a pool?
No, 2718 Rustic Forest Road does not have a pool.
Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road have accessible units?
No, 2718 Rustic Forest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 Rustic Forest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 Rustic Forest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 Rustic Forest Road does not have units with air conditioning.

