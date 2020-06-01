2718 Rustic Forest Road

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute duplex boasts 2 bedroom, 1 bath has an open concept feel. It has tile throughout the living area, kitchen, dining room, and hallway. The bedrooms and bathrooms has vinyl plank. The home is located off of Wichita Street on the south side of Fort Worth. TCC South Campus, I35, I20, and other amenities are conveniently close.

Rental Terms: Rent: $965, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $965, Available 10/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.