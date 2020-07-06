All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

2717 Warren Ln

2717 Warren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Warren Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful property located close to 30, 820, Lake Arlington and much other places and main rds!! It offers 3 spacious bedrooms, with 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, huge fenced backyard with shed and shades from the trees! Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and fully equipped, living area with fireplace and access to the backyard! All bedrooms with walk in closets is another great amenity!

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Warren Ln have any available units?
2717 Warren Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 2717 Warren Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Warren Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Warren Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Warren Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2717 Warren Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Warren Ln offers parking.
Does 2717 Warren Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Warren Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Warren Ln have a pool?
No, 2717 Warren Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2717 Warren Ln have accessible units?
No, 2717 Warren Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Warren Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Warren Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2717 Warren Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2717 Warren Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

