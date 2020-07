Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stylish throughout! Move in ready home has great wall color and hard flooring. Plantation shutters and granite counter tops. Three bedrooms plus a separate study. Very pretty gas fireplace. Kitchen refrigerator and washer and dryer included if you like. Northwest ISD. Vacant and move in ready! Community features include swimming pool, playground, tennis, basketball court, roller hockey area, baseball and soccer fields.