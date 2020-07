Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Super cute house in The Villages of Woodland Springs. Cozy front porch at the front, and great patio in the backyard. Walk into a large family room with a corner fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen has all white appliances with an adjacent utility room. All bedrooms are located upstairs along with a large game room. Master suite has a large walk-in closet and spacious bathroom. All tenants 18+ must submit application. Pets allowed with owner approval.