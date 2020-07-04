2716 W Bewick Street

Amenities

Available JULY - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just minutes from TCU. All major appliances included, along with the washer and dryer. The landlord maintains the lawn. Hardwood flooring throughout the living, dining and bedroom areas. Large fenced in back yard. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or Verification of Enrollment with each submitted application. Co-signer may be required.