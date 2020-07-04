All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:13 AM

2716 W Bewick Street

2716 West Bewick Street · No Longer Available
Location

2716 West Bewick Street, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available JULY - Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home just minutes from TCU. All major appliances included, along with the washer and dryer. The landlord maintains the lawn. Hardwood flooring throughout the living, dining and bedroom areas. Large fenced in back yard. Pets considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit - no aggressive breeds accepted. Proof of renter's insurance required. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult will be collected. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income or Verification of Enrollment with each submitted application. Co-signer may be required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 W Bewick Street have any available units?
2716 W Bewick Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 W Bewick Street have?
Some of 2716 W Bewick Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 W Bewick Street currently offering any rent specials?
2716 W Bewick Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 W Bewick Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2716 W Bewick Street is pet friendly.
Does 2716 W Bewick Street offer parking?
Yes, 2716 W Bewick Street offers parking.
Does 2716 W Bewick Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 W Bewick Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 W Bewick Street have a pool?
No, 2716 W Bewick Street does not have a pool.
Does 2716 W Bewick Street have accessible units?
No, 2716 W Bewick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 W Bewick Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 W Bewick Street has units with dishwashers.

