Fort Worth, TX
2716 Tar Heel Dr
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:05 PM

2716 Tar Heel Dr

2716 Tar Heel Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2716 Tar Heel Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Lots of space and amenities in this great 3-bed, 2-bath well maintained home. Kitchen features granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & stove. Large kitchen sink with stainless steel faucet. Open concept home with living room and fireplace.
Large master bath with double sinks and an oval tub with separate shower. Central air, fenced in backyard, and great location make this property a must see!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=AqRY0Tbw7O&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 Tar Heel Dr have any available units?
2716 Tar Heel Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2716 Tar Heel Dr have?
Some of 2716 Tar Heel Dr's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 Tar Heel Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2716 Tar Heel Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 Tar Heel Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2716 Tar Heel Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2716 Tar Heel Dr offer parking?
No, 2716 Tar Heel Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2716 Tar Heel Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2716 Tar Heel Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 Tar Heel Dr have a pool?
No, 2716 Tar Heel Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2716 Tar Heel Dr have accessible units?
No, 2716 Tar Heel Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 Tar Heel Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 Tar Heel Dr has units with dishwashers.

