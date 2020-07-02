2716 Tar Heel Dr

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Lots of space and amenities in this great 3-bed, 2-bath well maintained home. Kitchen features granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & stove. Large kitchen sink with stainless steel faucet. Open concept home with living room and fireplace.

Large master bath with double sinks and an oval tub with separate shower. Central air, fenced in backyard, and great location make this property a must see!

