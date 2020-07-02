2709 Townsend Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy TCU bungalow in the up and coming Frisco Heights neighborhood. Inviting open floor plan and new spacious deck off the back of the house really make this home livable. The roof and HVAC have been replaced within the last five years in addition to recent warranted foundation work.