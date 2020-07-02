Cozy TCU bungalow in the up and coming Frisco Heights neighborhood. Inviting open floor plan and new spacious deck off the back of the house really make this home livable. The roof and HVAC have been replaced within the last five years in addition to recent warranted foundation work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2709 Townsend Drive have any available units?
2709 Townsend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Townsend Drive have?
Some of 2709 Townsend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Townsend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Townsend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.