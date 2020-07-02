All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2709 Townsend Drive

2709 Townsend Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Townsend Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy TCU bungalow in the up and coming Frisco Heights neighborhood. Inviting open floor plan and new spacious deck off the back of the house really make this home livable. The roof and HVAC have been replaced within the last five years in addition to recent warranted foundation work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Townsend Drive have any available units?
2709 Townsend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Townsend Drive have?
Some of 2709 Townsend Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Townsend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Townsend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Townsend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Townsend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2709 Townsend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Townsend Drive offers parking.
Does 2709 Townsend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Townsend Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Townsend Drive have a pool?
No, 2709 Townsend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Townsend Drive have accessible units?
No, 2709 Townsend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Townsend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Townsend Drive has units with dishwashers.

