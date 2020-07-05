All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2700 North West 19th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2700 North West 19th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2700 North West 19th Street

2700 NW 19th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2700 NW 19th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106
Far Greater Northside

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR AT WWW. RENTERS WAREHOUSE.COM. Vouchers accepted. Double deposit may be required for credit less than 600. Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath roomy duplex with easy access to schools, shops, public transportation just off Long Ave. Large utility room tons of storage . Open concept and great floor plan Nice trim and finishes. Efficiency rated with radiant barrier. Wood fenced backyard. Includes fridge and above stove microwave. Pets are case by case. $65 app fee per adult. Income must be 3x the amount of rent. $157 admin fee upon lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 North West 19th Street have any available units?
2700 North West 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 North West 19th Street have?
Some of 2700 North West 19th Street's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 North West 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2700 North West 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 North West 19th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 North West 19th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2700 North West 19th Street offer parking?
No, 2700 North West 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2700 North West 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 North West 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 North West 19th Street have a pool?
No, 2700 North West 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2700 North West 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 2700 North West 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 North West 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 North West 19th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Reserve at Bellevue
7301 Ederville Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Retreat at River Ranch
4850 River Ranch Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
35 West at Champions Circle
3650 Outlet Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University