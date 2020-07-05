2700 North West 19th Street

Amenities
SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR AT WWW. RENTERS WAREHOUSE.COM. Vouchers accepted. Double deposit may be required for credit less than 600. Like new 3 bedroom, 2 bath roomy duplex with easy access to schools, shops, public transportation just off Long Ave. Large utility room tons of storage . Open concept and great floor plan Nice trim and finishes. Efficiency rated with radiant barrier. Wood fenced backyard. Includes fridge and above stove microwave. Pets are case by case. $65 app fee per adult. Income must be 3x the amount of rent. $157 admin fee upon lease signing.