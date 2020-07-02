2700 Forest Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful Fort Worth home combines an open and spacious feel with comfort! A brick fireplace greets you in the living room and sleek tile flooring leads you to the kitchen and dining areas. Enjoy 5 stunning windows that allow natural light to pour into the dining room while you entertain! The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and wrap around counters for maximum space! Let your pets roam in the spacious and fenced back yard. Don't miss out on this home!

Contact us to schedule a showing.