Fort Worth, TX
2700 Forest Creek Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:14 PM

2700 Forest Creek Drive

2700 Forest Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

2700 Forest Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful Fort Worth home combines an open and spacious feel with comfort! A brick fireplace greets you in the living room and sleek tile flooring leads you to the kitchen and dining areas. Enjoy 5 stunning windows that allow natural light to pour into the dining room while you entertain! The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and wrap around counters for maximum space! Let your pets roam in the spacious and fenced back yard. Don't miss out on this home!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Forest Creek Drive have any available units?
2700 Forest Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Forest Creek Drive have?
Some of 2700 Forest Creek Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Forest Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Forest Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Forest Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Forest Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Forest Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2700 Forest Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Forest Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Forest Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Forest Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Forest Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Forest Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Forest Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Forest Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2700 Forest Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

