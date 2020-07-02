2636 Frazier Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful rental home just a few blocks from TCU!! Available to Lease starting June 1st 2019.
Built in 2017 this home includes Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer on top of the rest of the appliances that are less than 2 years old. 2 Living Rooms, All bedrooms include walk-in closets.
Beautiful rental home just a few blocks from TCU!! Available to Lease starting June 1st 2019.
Built in 2017 this home includes Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer on top of the rest of the appliances that are less than 2 years old. 2 Living Rooms, All bedrooms include walk-in closets.