All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2636 Frazier Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2636 Frazier Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2636 Frazier Avenue

2636 Frazier Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2636 Frazier Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful rental home just a few blocks from TCU!! Available to Lease starting June 1st 2019.

Built in 2017 this home includes Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer on top of the rest of the appliances that are less than 2 years old. 2 Living Rooms, All bedrooms include walk-in closets.
Beautiful rental home just a few blocks from TCU!! Available to Lease starting June 1st 2019.

Built in 2017 this home includes Refrigerator & Washer/Dryer on top of the rest of the appliances that are less than 2 years old. 2 Living Rooms, All bedrooms include walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2636 Frazier Avenue have any available units?
2636 Frazier Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2636 Frazier Avenue have?
Some of 2636 Frazier Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2636 Frazier Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2636 Frazier Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2636 Frazier Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2636 Frazier Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2636 Frazier Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2636 Frazier Avenue offers parking.
Does 2636 Frazier Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2636 Frazier Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2636 Frazier Avenue have a pool?
No, 2636 Frazier Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2636 Frazier Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2636 Frazier Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2636 Frazier Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2636 Frazier Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at West 7th
929 Norwood St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Atlantic Station
2650 Western Center Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crest Centreport
14300 Statler Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University