Fort Worth, TX
263 Currie Street - 1
Last updated May 5 2019 at 9:56 PM

263 Currie Street - 1

263 Currie St · No Longer Available
Location

263 Currie St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Linwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern, urban living at its best in the heart of the W 7th Street entertainment and restaurant district. Walkability is the key to getting around Linwood location. Close to downtown, and easy maintenance. Three story townhome with three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and open living dining kitchen on second level. Laundry up with bedrooms, and attached two car garage. Huge amount of kitchen space and large living area. Bedrooms have walk in closets. A large rooftop deck provides outdoor living opportunities. There are designer touches throughout the home- from stainless steel appliances, to clean-lined solid surface countertops. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Currie Street - 1 have any available units?
263 Currie Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Currie Street - 1 have?
Some of 263 Currie Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Currie Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
263 Currie Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Currie Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Currie Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 263 Currie Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 263 Currie Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 263 Currie Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Currie Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Currie Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 263 Currie Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 263 Currie Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 263 Currie Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Currie Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Currie Street - 1 has units with dishwashers.

