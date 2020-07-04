263 Currie Street - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Modern, urban living at its best in the heart of the W 7th Street entertainment and restaurant district. Walkability is the key to getting around Linwood location. Close to downtown, and easy maintenance. Three story townhome with three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and open living dining kitchen on second level. Laundry up with bedrooms, and attached two car garage. Huge amount of kitchen space and large living area. Bedrooms have walk in closets. A large rooftop deck provides outdoor living opportunities. There are designer touches throughout the home- from stainless steel appliances, to clean-lined solid surface countertops. Must see!