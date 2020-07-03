All apartments in Fort Worth
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2629 Ensenada Lane
Last updated April 4 2019 at 12:25 PM

2629 Ensenada Lane

2629 Ensenada Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2629 Ensenada Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108
Chapel Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Showings start Monday April 8th. Beautiful 3-2-2 Brick home. Minutes from Downtown FTW and Weatherford. Home backs up to greenbelt. Park is two houses down. New flooring in living area. Appliances included except washer and dryer. Extra cabinet storage space in garage. We do not accept Housing Vouchers at this time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2629 Ensenada Lane have any available units?
2629 Ensenada Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2629 Ensenada Lane have?
Some of 2629 Ensenada Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2629 Ensenada Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2629 Ensenada Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2629 Ensenada Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2629 Ensenada Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2629 Ensenada Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2629 Ensenada Lane offers parking.
Does 2629 Ensenada Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2629 Ensenada Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2629 Ensenada Lane have a pool?
No, 2629 Ensenada Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2629 Ensenada Lane have accessible units?
No, 2629 Ensenada Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2629 Ensenada Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2629 Ensenada Lane has units with dishwashers.

