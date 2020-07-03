2629 Ensenada Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76108 Chapel Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Showings start Monday April 8th. Beautiful 3-2-2 Brick home. Minutes from Downtown FTW and Weatherford. Home backs up to greenbelt. Park is two houses down. New flooring in living area. Appliances included except washer and dryer. Extra cabinet storage space in garage. We do not accept Housing Vouchers at this time
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
