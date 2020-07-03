2629 Ensenada Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Showings start Monday April 8th. Beautiful 3-2-2 Brick home. Minutes from Downtown FTW and Weatherford. Home backs up to greenbelt. Park is two houses down. New flooring in living area. Appliances included except washer and dryer. Extra cabinet storage space in garage. We do not accept Housing Vouchers at this time