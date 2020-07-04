Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2610 Lubbock Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2610 Lubbock Avenue
Last updated May 12 2020 at 11:40 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2610 Lubbock Avenue
2610 Lubbock Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2610 Lubbock Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76109
Frisco Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Full 3 bedroom 3 bath Duplex. Off street parking. Walk to Campus! Washer and dryer in unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have any available units?
2610 Lubbock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fort Worth, TX
.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Worth Rent Report
.
Is 2610 Lubbock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2610 Lubbock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2610 Lubbock Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Worth
.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2610 Lubbock Avenue offers parking.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2610 Lubbock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have a pool?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2610 Lubbock Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2610 Lubbock Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Trinity Bell Gardens
9500 Trinity Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76118
The Depot
555 Elm St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocklyn at Samuels Ave
637 Samuels Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Similar Pages
Fort Worth 1 Bedrooms
Fort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Fort Worth
City View
Centre Port Business Park
Fairway Bend
Harmony Hills
Woodhaven
Overton South
Scenic Bluff
Apartments Near Colleges
Tarrant County College District
Texas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science Center
Texas Wesleyan University
Amberton University