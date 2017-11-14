All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated December 31 2019 at 1:35 PM

2609 Greene Avenue

2609 Greene Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Greene Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

Large 5 bedroom 3 bath brick home in a great location, 2 blocks from TCU! Mature neighborhood with large trees and coverage. 2 car garage with storage room. Original hardwood floors, Plenty of windows with ample light throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted walls and clean carpet, kitchen includes plenty of storage space, dishwasher, oversized oven and stove, refrigerator, and eat-in area. Washer and dryer onsite. Home has plenty of storage space throughout. Backyard has a great patio for entertaining. Yard care provided by owner. Short term lease only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Greene Avenue have any available units?
2609 Greene Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Greene Avenue have?
Some of 2609 Greene Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Greene Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Greene Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Greene Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2609 Greene Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2609 Greene Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Greene Avenue offers parking.
Does 2609 Greene Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 Greene Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Greene Avenue have a pool?
No, 2609 Greene Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Greene Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2609 Greene Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Greene Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Greene Avenue has units with dishwashers.

