2609 Greene Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Large 5 bedroom 3 bath brick home in a great location, 2 blocks from TCU! Mature neighborhood with large trees and coverage. 2 car garage with storage room. Original hardwood floors, Plenty of windows with ample light throughout. Wood burning fireplace in living room. Freshly painted walls and clean carpet, kitchen includes plenty of storage space, dishwasher, oversized oven and stove, refrigerator, and eat-in area. Washer and dryer onsite. Home has plenty of storage space throughout. Backyard has a great patio for entertaining. Yard care provided by owner. Short term lease only.