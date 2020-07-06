2608 Museum Way

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Do you want to live in the heart of restaurants the night life in Fort Worth?? This modern, luxury condo is perfectly located in West 7th Street! Walking distance to Trinity Park trails, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Spacious condo with open living concept. Two bedrooms, each with en suite baths. Master bedroom has oversized walk-in closet with custom built-in closet system. Second bedroom also has a large walk-in closet in en suite bathroom with custom closet system. Oversized balcony off main living and another balcony off second bedroom. Units are rarely available for rent in this complex, so don't miss your opportunity to live the urban life.