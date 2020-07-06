All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

2608 Museum Way, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Cultural District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Do you want to live in the heart of restaurants the night life in Fort Worth?? This modern, luxury condo is perfectly located in West 7th Street! Walking distance to Trinity Park trails, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife. Spacious condo with open living concept. Two bedrooms, each with en suite baths. Master bedroom has oversized walk-in closet with custom built-in closet system. Second bedroom also has a large walk-in closet in en suite bathroom with custom closet system. Oversized balcony off main living and another balcony off second bedroom. Units are rarely available for rent in this complex, so don't miss your opportunity to live the urban life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Museum Way have any available units?
2608 Museum Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Museum Way have?
Some of 2608 Museum Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Museum Way currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Museum Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Museum Way pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Museum Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2608 Museum Way offer parking?
No, 2608 Museum Way does not offer parking.
Does 2608 Museum Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2608 Museum Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Museum Way have a pool?
Yes, 2608 Museum Way has a pool.
Does 2608 Museum Way have accessible units?
No, 2608 Museum Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Museum Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Museum Way has units with dishwashers.

