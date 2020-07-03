All apartments in Fort Worth
260 Memory Drive

260 Memory Drive · No Longer Available
Location

260 Memory Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
bathtub
Perfect for family or neighborhood gatherings, this spacious home features neutral colors throughout. Located in White Settlement ISD and close to major freeways, NAS-JRB, Lockheed Martin and downtown. Other features include a nice sized living area, beautiful kitchen with black appliances and 42 inch cabinetry. All bedrooms and game room up stairs. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower with frameless shower door, double sink vanity and large walk in closet. Check out the enormous pantry!! It includes space for laundry, as well. Large backyard, too. You won't want to miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Memory Drive have any available units?
260 Memory Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Memory Drive have?
Some of 260 Memory Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Memory Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Memory Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Memory Drive pet-friendly?
No, 260 Memory Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 260 Memory Drive offer parking?
Yes, 260 Memory Drive offers parking.
Does 260 Memory Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Memory Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Memory Drive have a pool?
No, 260 Memory Drive does not have a pool.
Does 260 Memory Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Memory Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Memory Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Memory Drive has units with dishwashers.

