260 Memory Drive

Perfect for family or neighborhood gatherings, this spacious home features neutral colors throughout. Located in White Settlement ISD and close to major freeways, NAS-JRB, Lockheed Martin and downtown. Other features include a nice sized living area, beautiful kitchen with black appliances and 42 inch cabinetry. All bedrooms and game room up stairs. Master suite features garden tub, separate shower with frameless shower door, double sink vanity and large walk in closet. Check out the enormous pantry!! It includes space for laundry, as well. Large backyard, too. You won't want to miss this one!