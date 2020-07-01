All apartments in Fort Worth
2561 Creekwood Lane

2561 Creekwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2561 Creekwood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Awesome floor plan with Loft 2nd living area open to downstairs living area. Soaring ceilings in living room with ceramic tile flooring. Covered back patio and fully fenced backyard. Kitchen offers Dark Oak cabinets with silver knobs, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Appliance package includes a glass top range, built in microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Master bedroom and half bath downstairs. Garage opener and many other upgrades. This will not last...
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Creekwood Lane have any available units?
2561 Creekwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 Creekwood Lane have?
Some of 2561 Creekwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 Creekwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Creekwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Creekwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2561 Creekwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2561 Creekwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2561 Creekwood Lane offers parking.
Does 2561 Creekwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Creekwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Creekwood Lane have a pool?
No, 2561 Creekwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2561 Creekwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 2561 Creekwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Creekwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2561 Creekwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

