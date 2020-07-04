All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

2541 S University Drive

2541 South University Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2541 South University Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76109
University Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sought after 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rent house only 1 block from TCU campus! Lease is available immediately and can go through May 31, 2020 at this price of $1800. Lease price for June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 is $3295 per month.

You can walk to campus and not have to hassle with parking. This beautifully updated home features stainless appliances, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors. Includes all appliances and fridge. Perfect for roommates or for a family. Home sits on over a quarter acre which is rare for the area! Big backyard for entertaining. Location also has easy access to the West 7th area and downtown Fort Worth. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 S University Drive have any available units?
2541 S University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 S University Drive have?
Some of 2541 S University Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 S University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2541 S University Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 S University Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2541 S University Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2541 S University Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2541 S University Drive offers parking.
Does 2541 S University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2541 S University Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 S University Drive have a pool?
No, 2541 S University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2541 S University Drive have accessible units?
No, 2541 S University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 S University Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 S University Drive has units with dishwashers.

