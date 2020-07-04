2541 S University Drive

Amenities

Sought after 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom rent house only 1 block from TCU campus! Lease is available immediately and can go through May 31, 2020 at this price of $1800. Lease price for June 1, 2020 through May 31, 2021 is $3295 per month.



You can walk to campus and not have to hassle with parking. This beautifully updated home features stainless appliances, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors. Includes all appliances and fridge. Perfect for roommates or for a family. Home sits on over a quarter acre which is rare for the area! Big backyard for entertaining. Location also has easy access to the West 7th area and downtown Fort Worth. Available immediately!