2534 Wayside Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Historic Charm with Modern Convenience - Recently updated cottage minutes from TCU, the Zoo, downtown, and Fort Worth's most popular shopping, dining, and activities! This charming home features wood floors, new carpet, new appliances (including a refrigerator, built-in microwave, oven/stove range, and dishwasher), granite countertops, built-ins, ceiling fans, and a plug above the fireplace for a flat-screen TV!



Visit www.rentredteam.com to schedule your showing today! This beauty won't be available for long!



(RLNE5108289)