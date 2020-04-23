Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2525 Wayside Ave Available 09/04/19 Updated 1940s Home with Time Period Charm - This updated 1940s home near TCU has all the perfect updates while keeping the charm of an old home. This 2bed/2bath home comes with updated bathrooms, washer dryer hook ups, stainless steel appliances, but also has original builtins in the dining room and a telephone shelf in the hallway to keep with the 1940s character. There are two indoor living spaces as well as an outdoor deck when you want to enjoy some sun. This property has a lot to offer as well as conveniently located to many popular social and shopping scenes. Will you be the next to call this home?



(RLNE4179072)