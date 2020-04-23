All apartments in Fort Worth
2525 Wayside Ave
2525 Wayside Ave

2525 Wayside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2525 Wayside Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Paschal

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2525 Wayside Ave Available 09/04/19 Updated 1940s Home with Time Period Charm - This updated 1940s home near TCU has all the perfect updates while keeping the charm of an old home. This 2bed/2bath home comes with updated bathrooms, washer dryer hook ups, stainless steel appliances, but also has original builtins in the dining room and a telephone shelf in the hallway to keep with the 1940s character. There are two indoor living spaces as well as an outdoor deck when you want to enjoy some sun. This property has a lot to offer as well as conveniently located to many popular social and shopping scenes. Will you be the next to call this home?

(RLNE4179072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Wayside Ave have any available units?
2525 Wayside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Wayside Ave have?
Some of 2525 Wayside Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Wayside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Wayside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Wayside Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Wayside Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Wayside Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Wayside Ave offers parking.
Does 2525 Wayside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2525 Wayside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Wayside Ave have a pool?
No, 2525 Wayside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2525 Wayside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2525 Wayside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Wayside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Wayside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

