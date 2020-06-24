All apartments in Fort Worth
2521 Clarks Mill Ln.
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:33 AM

2521 Clarks Mill Ln.

2521 Clarks Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Clarks Mill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Creekside Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Classic Curb Appeal w Smart Design in Crowley ISD - Classic Curb Appeal w Smart Design! This 3 bedroom home makes great use of space w a bright, eat-in kitchen that opens to a carpeted living area. Dark cabinets and large granite island w countertop height bar are a standout! The master bedroom is off the living area w split bedrooms in front of the house for the kids. Dual sinks and inviting garden tub in master bath. Entertain friends and family in the large, grassy backyard and grill under the comfortable covered patio! Close to shopping and Crowley ISD schools.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3797776)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. have any available units?
2521 Clarks Mill Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. have?
Some of 2521 Clarks Mill Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Clarks Mill Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. offer parking?
No, 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. have a pool?
No, 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. have accessible units?
No, 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2521 Clarks Mill Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

