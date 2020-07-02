All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 2517 Country Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
2517 Country Creek Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2517 Country Creek Lane

2517 Country Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2517 Country Creek Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning Fort Worth home with major curb appeal! Tall ceilings and a tile accented fireplace make the living room feel both cozy and spacious! An open kitchen offers great counter and cabinet space! Appliance package includes a refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave! Don't miss out on this home!
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!
*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Country Creek Lane have any available units?
2517 Country Creek Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Country Creek Lane have?
Some of 2517 Country Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Country Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Country Creek Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Country Creek Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Country Creek Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Country Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 2517 Country Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Country Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Country Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Country Creek Lane have a pool?
No, 2517 Country Creek Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Country Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 2517 Country Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Country Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517 Country Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lakes
5333 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Park 7
201 Wimberly Street
Fort Worth, TX 76107
The Woodlands
7040 John T White Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
The Ranch at Fossil Creek
5350 Fossil Creek Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Chesapeake
6047 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Enclave on Golden Triangle Apartments
5001 Golden Triangle Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76244

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University