Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:31 PM

2511 Lipscomb Street

Location

2511 Lipscomb Street, Fort Worth, TX 76110
Ryan Place

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely updated 4 bedroom 4 bath Ryan Place home! Renovated by 6th Ave Homes and has great classic historic charm but with updated modern amenities. 2 big suites. Open concept and great layout! Updated plumbing, electric, foundation, insulation, and HVAC. All new fixtures, quartz counters, solid hardwood floors, tile, stainless appliances, roof, hotwater heater and more! This house is also a great investment opportunity for equity capture as it is on the edge of the neighborhood and priced below comparable houses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Lipscomb Street have any available units?
2511 Lipscomb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 2511 Lipscomb Street have?
Some of 2511 Lipscomb Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Lipscomb Street currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Lipscomb Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Lipscomb Street pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Lipscomb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 2511 Lipscomb Street offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Lipscomb Street offers parking.
Does 2511 Lipscomb Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Lipscomb Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Lipscomb Street have a pool?
No, 2511 Lipscomb Street does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Lipscomb Street have accessible units?
No, 2511 Lipscomb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Lipscomb Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Lipscomb Street has units with dishwashers.

