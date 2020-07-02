2511 Lipscomb Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely updated 4 bedroom 4 bath Ryan Place home! Renovated by 6th Ave Homes and has great classic historic charm but with updated modern amenities. 2 big suites. Open concept and great layout! Updated plumbing, electric, foundation, insulation, and HVAC. All new fixtures, quartz counters, solid hardwood floors, tile, stainless appliances, roof, hotwater heater and more! This house is also a great investment opportunity for equity capture as it is on the edge of the neighborhood and priced below comparable houses.